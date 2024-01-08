JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

JD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.99. 8,867,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $65.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

