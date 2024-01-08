Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of IAC worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in IAC by 58.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IAC by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 266,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,926. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

