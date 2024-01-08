Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Stake Increased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. 10,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,973. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.41 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Climb Global Solutions news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

