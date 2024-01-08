Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of DLH worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

DLH Stock Performance

DLHC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 11,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 143.19 and a beta of 1.26.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

