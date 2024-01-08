Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,579 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. 76,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

