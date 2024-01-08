Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Gentherm worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 66,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.