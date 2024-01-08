Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,968,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 35,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 8,555,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,991. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

