Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.60. 2,437,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

