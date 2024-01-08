CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $105.51. 1,947,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,698. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

