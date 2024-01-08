Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 232 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.5% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.14. 543,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,900. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

