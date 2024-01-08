Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CPRT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 1,078,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

