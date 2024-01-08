Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.84. 1,754,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,736. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

