Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

