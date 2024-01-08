Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,606 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.52 on Monday, hitting $328.02. 432,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,720. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average of $307.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

