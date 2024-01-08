Inspire Investing LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

NOW stock traded up $18.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $694.22. The stock had a trading volume of 582,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.19 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

