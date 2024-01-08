Steph & Co. Sells 383 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

