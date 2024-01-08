InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.46% of InfuSystem worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 3,895.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INFU remained flat at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,922. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 million, a PE ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.66. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.