Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.29. 56,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

