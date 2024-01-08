Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Alamo Group worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,463. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $216.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

