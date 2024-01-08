BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 223,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.16.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

