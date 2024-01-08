Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.