Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,416 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 897,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,290. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.