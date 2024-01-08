Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.50% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BHB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.33. 10,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

