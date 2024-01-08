Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,072 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 911,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. 24,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.