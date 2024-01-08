Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 60,385 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Harvard Bioscience worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

