Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Aviat Networks accounts for 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Aviat Networks worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNW traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.10. 14,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,507. The company has a market cap of $364.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

