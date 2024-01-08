Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $25.02 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.6% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.