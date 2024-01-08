B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Holdings Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 490,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,962. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $60.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RILY

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.