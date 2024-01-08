DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,860 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of DocGo worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DocGo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocGo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DocGo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DocGo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.01. 579,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.90. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCGO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

