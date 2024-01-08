BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for about 2.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of BlueLinx worth $39,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE BXC traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,185. The firm has a market cap of $982.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

