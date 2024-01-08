CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,647 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

