CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Cuts Stock Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,057 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in EVgo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of EVgo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 976,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

