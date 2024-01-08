Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $113.28. 2,588,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,790. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

