CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Cuts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139,302 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,459,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 286,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GDS by 4,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. 581,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

