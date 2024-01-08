CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys 30,400 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 1,235,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,599. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

