CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Cuts Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. 307,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

