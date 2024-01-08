CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Cuts Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.96% of FTC Solar worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 165.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 52.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Trading Up 3.8 %

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 381,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.