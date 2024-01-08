Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 512,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,027,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $658.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

