Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 83,437,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 94,103,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 95,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.