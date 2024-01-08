Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $368.06 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $368.06 million and $5.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 368,059,190 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

