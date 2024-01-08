BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $46,723.21 or 0.99758669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $580.24 million and $652,491.80 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010744 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009727 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00188081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,658.40838461 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $598,585.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.