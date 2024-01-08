Sleepless AI (AI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $211.71 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $173.80 million and approximately $211.71 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.34232645 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $281,383,691.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.