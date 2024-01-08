Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $154.16 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $154.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00021146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,368,278 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

