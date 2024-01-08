Kava (KAVA) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $819.77 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00021146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,851 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.