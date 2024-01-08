Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,155 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for 1.1% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.83% of Genesis Energy worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,661. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

