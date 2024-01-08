CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $13.73 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.49% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.68. 789,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

