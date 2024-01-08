CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Acquires 197,463 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,463 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up about 3.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.95% of Equitrans Midstream worth $38,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

