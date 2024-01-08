Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 6.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $65,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.20. 769,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

