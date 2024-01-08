CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 2.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,638,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after acquiring an additional 154,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -665.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,566.67%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

