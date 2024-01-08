PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.39. 467,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

